The Oregon Coast Aquarium announced they were fully reopened to visitors on Monday, August 24.
“We are excited to fully reopen to our guests! After a five-month closure and a soft re-opening with outside exhibit access only, we are ready and eager to have our indoor exhibits open. While some areas will remain closed, such as the play area and café, we are eager to provide a wonderful experience for our guests, once again”, says Carrie Lewis, President/CEO of the Aquarium.
During our closure, the aquarium team was busy remodeling a new Indo-Pacific Coral Reef exhibit. When visitors return, they will be the first to see this colorful new exhibit. With special thanks to long-time Aquarium board member and supporter, Al Gleason, the aquarium was able to start transforming the Oregon Kelp Forest exhibit into a warm water Indo-Pacific Coral Reef.
Gleason long believed that guests should have the opportunity to see the tropical environments of the Pacific Ocean in contrast to the beautiful Oregon Coast exhibits. His gift was matched by dedicated volunteers who you’ll see interpret this exhibit on your next visit.
The Indo-Pacific has some of the most stunning and diverse reefs in the world. You’ll have the opportunity to get up close to observe fascinating animals and beautiful corals. These include the colorful tropical fish such as the yellow tang, birdnose wrasse, yellowband angelfish, sea goldies and many more, there are all kinds of shifting and shimmering fish waiting to catch your eye.
“The health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, guests and animals is our top priority”, says Lewis. “We are limiting the number of guests per day, all tickets must be purchased online, social distancing and face coverings are required.”
Be sure to visit www.aquarium.org for more information about the visitor experience and how to purchase tickets.
About Oregon Coast Aquarium
The Oregon Coast Aquarium is located at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Follow them on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.
