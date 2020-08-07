The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCA) announced it will open its doors to visitors on Monday, August 10 after five months of being closed to the public.
“We are thrilled to welcome our guests back to the Aquarium,” said Carrie Lewis, President/CEO of the OCA. “The visitor experience will be different but unique. Due to State Guidelines and while our County is in Phase I, we will have visitors explore our outside exhibits only.
"While this is a different model than what we are used to, we are focusing on the best experience that we can provide our guests. A greatly reduced admission price, enhanced safety protocols and a less crowded venue will create a special and safe experience for our guests.”
The experience is a one-hour facilitated outdoor encounter featuring five prominent outdoor exhibits; Vultures, Otters, Seals and Sea Lions, Seabird Aviary and a Rocky Habitat exhibit.
Each station will be hosted by interpretive experts who will share fun and interesting information about the featured animals. The animals are also eager to see our visitors again, the OCA staff says.
"They often peer from the edge of their habitats presumably wondering where everyone has gone!" OCA said in a press release.
“The health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, guests and animals is our top priority,” Lewis said. “We are limiting the number of guests per day, all tickets must be purchased online, social distancing and face coverings are required.”
In addition, all high touch areas, playground and café will be closed at this time.
Visit www.aquarium.org for more information about the visitor experience. For this new and revised experience, Aquarium admission will be reduced to $15 per person and all tickets must be purchased online.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium creates unique and engaging experiences that connect you to the Oregon Coast and inspire ocean conservation. An accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, this 501(c)3 non-profit organization is ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S. Visit us at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.
