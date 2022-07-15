What: Help celebrate the new look for the Oregon Coast Art Bus. Hint: Imagine it fully wrapped with the Celebrate Oregon! artwork.
Who: Oregon Cultural Trust, Oregon Coast Council for the Arts
When: 1 p.m. Monday, July 25
Where: Newport Performing Arts Center parking lot (777 West Olive Street, Newport – practically beachside)
Details: A brass ensemble from the Newport Symphony Orchestra will herald the arrival of the newly wrapped bus. Once the bus is unveiled, local youth will be invited to experience its art activities.
The Oregon Coast Art Bus is a mobile art classroom delivering free, fun creative learning projects to students throughout Lincoln County. Funded by the K-12 Summer Learning Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, the goal of the Art Bus is to remove barriers to arts learning for youth and adults in rural coast communities. It is a program of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts.
The Celebrate Oregon! artwork was created by the Cultural Trust to honor the diverse cultures that call Oregon home. It is a vibrant tapestry of Oregon geography into which are woven 127 symbols that depict our shared arts, history and humanities. More than 100 people, including nominators, interested artists, jury members and content experts were involved in the design process. A QR code takes viewers to an interactive key describing the symbols and their meaning to Oregon culture.
The bus wrap was designed by Celebrate Oregon! artist Liza Mana Burns, who will be present. The Cultural Trust sponsored the bus wrap.
Created in 2001 by the Oregon Legislature, the Cultural Trust is a testimony to how much Oregonians value culture. No other state provides a 100 percent tax credit to inspire cultural giving. Oregonians fund the Cultural Trust.
The Cultural Trust, in turn, fund the artists, potters, rappers, acrobats and dreamers who make Oregon, Oregon. In 2021 Oregonians gave $5.55 million to the Cultural Trust, an all-time record. Sixty percent of that will be awarded to statewide cultural organizations; the remaining 40 percent will grow a permanent fund for culture.
