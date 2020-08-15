The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank has announced that Kevin Eisenbarth has been named Assistant Vice President / Information Technology.
Eisenbarth, who started with the bank ten years ago as a teller, has been a key member of Oregon Coast Bank’s IT team for more than seven years.
Eisenbarth has worked at Oregon Coast Bank’s offices in both Newport and Toledo, but due to Covid-19 precautions, he currently is primarily telecommuting from his home.
Raised in the area and a graduate of Newport High School, Eisenbarth earned an Associate’s Degree in Business from Chemeketa Community College. Prior to joining the bank, he worked for Enterprise Rent-a-Car for three years.
Kevin and his wife, Carmen, have been married for more than a decade and reside in Seal Rock, where they have built a home and are raising their two children. While he admits that child rearing and working on home projects takes most of his spare time, Kevin enjoys occasional rounds of golf.
Founded in 2002, Oregon Coast Bank is a locally owned and operated community institution with over $258 million in assets. The bank has provided more than $794 million in financing to local families and businesses. Oregon Coast Bank operates offices in Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Pacific City, and Tillamook.
