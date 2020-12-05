In cooperation with Oregon Coast Community College and the Port of Toledo, Oregon Coast Bank has announced that it will sponsor a welding scholarship.
For applications and details about welding course offerings, prospective recipients should contact Oregon Coast Community College.
“Welding is a skill essential to several of the industries that fuel our local economy,” explained Joe Postlewait, President of Oregon Coast Bank. “It’s an in-demand trade that can be financially rewarding. We’re proud to play a role in providing local welding training.”
Oregon Coast Bank operates offices in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City, Pacific City, and Tillamook. Locally owned and operated, the bank manages more than $258 million in assets and has received considerable media acclaim for providing over $800 million in loans to Lincoln and Tillamook County families and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.