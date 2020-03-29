The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank recently announced that Teresa Murray has been promoted to the position of Senior Lender.
Murray, a bank vice president, will also continue to serve as manager of Oregon Coast Bank’s Newport office.
Murray originally joined Oregon Coast Bank twelve years ago as a teller. She was soon promoted to the bank’s lending department and was named Assistant Vice President / Commercial Lending in 2013. She became a vice president and manager of the Newport office in 2015, while continuing as an active lender.
Murray was raised and graduated high school in Arlington, Washington. After studying accounting at a community college, she worked in the mortgage business in Arizona and Hawaii for 17 years.
Well known throughout Lincoln County for her community involvement, Murray has been a board member of Lincoln County Children’s Advocacy Center. She has also served as the chairperson for Relay for Life and has been active with the Newport Booster Club. A livelong runner, she has participated in many races including the Newport Marathon, which she plans to participate in again this year. Teresa calls watching her daughter play basketball, volleyball and softball “her favorite form of relaxation”.
Oregon Coast Bank, which operates offices in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City, Pacific City and Tillamook, has grown to $258 million in assets. The bank has provided more than $794 million in financing to local families and businesses.
