The Oregon Coast Community College Foundation will be holding its fourth annual “Pearls of Wisdom” event on Saturday, March 5, to raise funds for scholarships and programs at Oregon Coast Community College. Leading up to the event, an exciting online auction will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23 through Thursday, March 3.
Auction items will include locally made art, jewelry, gift baskets and gift certificates from local businesses, tickets for a sea life cruise and much more. Notable items include several pieces of handmade art from local artist Cheri Aldrich; gift baskets from Harmony Yoga, the Newport Chamber of Commerce, and Oregon Coast Aquarium; gift certificates from Mo’s Chowder and Marine Discovery Tours; and a stay at the Hallmark Resort Hotel with dinner at Georgie’s Beachside Grill.
The auction will be held online at https://www.32auctions.com/Pearls2022. It will open February 23 at 9:00 am and close on March 3 at 5:00 pm. Items will be on display at the Newport campus during the auction. All items will be available for pick up after the auction.
“The donated auction items from our community partners further evidences of how important it is to have a fully accredited post-secondary educational institution in Lincoln County,” said Andrea Spirtos, OCCC Foundation development director. “When individuals and businesses donate, I see it as an expression of support, gratitude and love. The Pearls Auction is a new component to the event. We hope you join us.”
The foundation wishes to thank all auction donors, including Cheri Aldrich, Mo’s Seafood & Chowder, Chris Boyle and Pam Gill, Marine Discovery Tours, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Hallmark Resort, Harmony Yoga Center, the Newport Chamber of Commerce, Riley Hoagland and Catherine Rickbone.
For more information, contact Andrea Spirtos at the OCCC Foundation office, at 541-867-8531 or visit the OCCC Foundation website at foundation@oregoncoast.edu.
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.