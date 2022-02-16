The Oregon Coast Community College Foundation invites you to its fourth annual “Pearls of Wisdom” event on Saturday, March 5. Virtually visit the community college’s science department, learn about OCCC’s technological advances allowing students to attend class virtually during the pandemic, and meet some of the students who directly benefit from the OCCC Foundation -- all from the comfort of your own home.
COVID-19 protocols require a virtual event allowing an unlimited guest list. Join us as we share vignettes from various departments, testimonials from students, a message from OCCC President Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge, opportunities to support your local College and fun from our emcees Dave Price and Patrick Alexander.
“I hope to see you at our fourth annual Pearls of Wisdom celebration," said OCCC President Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge. "In order to keep everyone safe, it will be a virtual event once again. Building on what we learn each year, we intend to make 2022 Pearls inspiring, fun and engaging, continuing some favored traditions along with new twists. Each year Pearls has been more successful, and it is deeply inspiring that this evening of gathering together celebrating students has now contributed nearly $95,000 to support students and programs at OCCC. As a continuing or new guest at Pearls, this is your chance to help even more students change the direction of their own lives, and of this community we all love.”
With a ticket price of $75, guests will choose between two appetizer items from Side Door Café. In addition, each will receive a bottle of wine from renowned vintners, or if your tastes prefer, beer from Rogue Brewery. Also included with your registration is a decadent dessert from My Petite Sweet. Food and drink will be available at Newport and Lincoln City OCCC locations and The Side Door in Gleneden Beach the day of the event.
This event is sponsored by Samaritan Health Services; Columbia Bank; NW Natural; Yaquina Law, LLC; Sunwest Honda-Mazda; Northwest Natural; Dahl Disposal Service; Osterlund Law; Local Ocean Seafoods; Oregon Coast TODAY; Power of Newport; Diamonds by the Sea; Rogue Brewery; US Foods Chef’s Store; and Yaquina Bay Communications. Pearls of Wisdom is the leading fundraising event providing scholarships to Lincoln County students, support for OCCC academic programs, faculty enhancements, and educational materials.
“Generous contributions to the foundation assisted with tuition and books while I was a nursing student at OCCC,” said 2018 graduate Stacey Brewer-Dally, RN. “The scholarship made completing the Nursing program a little easier by not having to worry about how I would pay for the next term.”
Mark your calendars for 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Registration opens Monday, February 7. Sign up early. Reservations close on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
For more information, contact Andrea Spirtos at the OCCC Foundation office, 541-867-8531, or visit the OCCC Foundation website at oregoncoast.edu/foundation/pearls-registration.
See you on March 5!
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Find OCCC on LinkedIn, or follow the College on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.