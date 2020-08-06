The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) announces a new 13-week online series of artist talks, panel discussions and studio tours.
The “Oregon Coast Art Talks” program is being presented in conjunction with the “Oregon Coast Online Art Show,” which has been extended beyond its scheduled closing on Labor Day. Both programs have been developed by the OCCA and the Newport Visual Arts Center.
“Oregon Coast Art Talks” will kick off with an opening reception on Saturday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m., and then online events will be aired every Sunday, noon, from August 23 to November 15 (no Labor Day weekend event). Admission to the series and exhibition is free, though donations are accepted. All proceeds benefit the participating artists and OCCA.
Organized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Oregon Coast Online Art Show” was developed as most galleries and art spaces are shuttered and artists are unable to present their work to a viewing public. The exhibit includes the work of over 160 contributing artists, exhibiting painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media wearable art works.
The show remains open to all artists living on the Oregon coast, artists who have shown their work at the Newport Visual Arts Center or current members of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. The Oregon Coast Online Art Show went live on May 29.
“Oregon Coast Art Talks” Schedule:
August 15: Extended Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m.
August 23: Studio Tour: Sam Jacobson (Otis), noon.
August 30: State of the Arts: Tillamook
- Local art leaders discuss their art community pre- and post-COVID-19. Discussion led by artist Christine Harrison.
September 13: Gallery Tour: Joan Truckenbrod
-Artist tours her new gallery show.
September 30: Focus on Creativity
- Lincoln City artists talk about their processes and approaches to creativity. Discussion led by artist Sidney Green.
September 27: A Virtual Art Fair: Karen Gelbard
- Pacific City artist tours her backyard art fair booth.
October 4: Henk Pander: A Tale of Two Paintings
-Artist discusses the stories behind his current work in the online show, plus his current painting of the turmoil outside the Portland federal courthouse building.
October 11: Rick Bartow: In Context
- Panel discussion led by Rick Bartow estate members.
October 18: Studio Tour: Maria Esther Sund (Otis)
October 25, noon: State of the Arts: Brookings
- Local art leaders discuss their art community pre- and post-COVID. Discussion led by artist Linda Evans.
November 1: State of the Arts: Astoria
- Local art leaders discuss their art community pre- and post-COVID.
November 8: Studio Tour: Matthew Palmgren (Astoria)
November 15: Studio Tour: Susan Farnham (Yachats)
Most online events will be live-streamed via YouTube Live (Oregon Coast Council for the Arts), with panelists appearing via Zoom. Studio tours will be prerecorded. Audience members will be available to comment and ask questions via the chat function. All events will be archived for future viewing.
Interested audience members can be invited to attend the online events by visiting www.coastarts.org, following links to the “Newport Visual Arts Center,” and then “newsletters,” or by emailing twebb@coastarts.org. The entire series will be further discussed during the August 15 opening.
