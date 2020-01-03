The Oregon Coast Learning Institute (OLCI) at Salishan opens its Winter Semester at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 with a presentation by Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers about the long and distinguished History of Sheriffs.
“The office of sheriff has a proud history that spans well over a thousand years, from the early Middle Ages up to our own ‘high tech’ era,” Landers said.
Landers has been in the position of Lincoln County Sherriff for the last three years and has been involved in law enforcement, emergency management and administration for Lincoln County since 1987.
At 1 p.m., guest speaker Paul Reno will share with OCLI members and visitors the benefits of electric motor vehicles (EVs), as well as the variety of EVs on the market and their pros and cons. Reno will cover the economic and ecological benefits of EV ownership.
OCLI is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization in Lincoln County made up mostly of retired men and women who desire to continue to stimulate their intellectual interests in an atmosphere of shared learning. Visitors are always welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free.
The dues of $75 cover all of the 12 Tuesdays in the winter semester from Jan. 7 to March 24, 2020.
A free coffee and cookies reception is planned for 9 a.m. on Jan. 7 for visitors, new members and the long standing members to meet. The OCLI sessions are at Salishan Spa and Resort located east of the Highway 101 traffic light in Gleneden Beach.
Each Tuesday has two topics, the first from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A no-host buffet lunch is available at noon at Salishan. There are also restaurants open close by in Gleneden Beach and at the Taft area in Lincoln City.
For more information search www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.