The Oregon Coast Learning Institute (OCLI) will kick off its 16th year of educational presentations at Salishan on Tuesday, September 3, with Sheila Alfsen, President of The Geological Society of the Oregon Country, sharing her collection of evidence of the Great Subduction Earthquake anticipated for our coast.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Ms. Alfsen will present the clues of how geologists came to the realization of the hazard potential here and how we as individuals and agencies can be prepared.
Then at 1 p.m. after lunch, Fitness Specialist Brenda Luntzel of the Newport Recreation Center will present “10 Tips that Can Redefine the Way We Age.” She will emphasize more than physical fitness and balance by including how we think, feel, act and live as retired adults. With over 30 years of experience in wellness training with retired folks she enthusiastically states, “The key to achieving the ideal life span is to extend our ‘Health Span,’ or the period of life in which we enjoy optimal health.” Her presentation will include some physical activity, so she recommends that we arrive with comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothing.
OCLI is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization in Lincoln County made up mostly of retired men and women who desire to continue to stimulate their intellectual interests in an atmosphere of shared learning. Visitors are always welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. The annual membership dues of $90 cover 12 Tuesdays in fall and another 12 in winter starting the first Tuesday in January, 2020.
A free coffee and cookies reception is planned for 9 a.m. September 3 for visitors, new members and long standing members to meet. The OCLI sessions are at Salishan Spa and Resort located east of the traffic light at Gleneden Beach.
The fall term starts September 3 and ends before Thanksgiving. The winter term will start January 7 and will end in late March 2020. Each Tuesday has two or more topics; the first one from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A buffet lunch is available for a reasonable cost and participation is encouraged at noon near the meeting room at Salishan so that members and visitors can share ideas. There are also restaurants open nearby in Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach and in the Taft area of Lincoln City.
For more information search www.ocli.us or call OCLI President Ric at 541-994-4810 or Membership Chairman Paul at 541-265-8023.
