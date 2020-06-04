The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the “Oregon Coast Online Art Show” from May 29 to September 7 on the www.coastarts.org website.
Organized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was developed as most galleries and art spaces are shuttered and artists are unable to present their work to a viewing public. The Oregon Coast Online Art Show currently includes the work of 157 contributing artists, exhibiting painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media and wearable art works.
The Oregon Coast Online Art Show is open to all artists living on the Oregon Coast, artists who have shown their work at the Newport Visual Arts Center in the past or current members of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts.
“This show is a substantial representation of artists living on the Oregon coast or who have shown their work here,” said Tom Webb, OCCA’s director for the Newport Visual Arts Center. “We have come together remotely to present a rich assortment of visual media for the public to enjoy and consider bringing home.”
The Oregon Coast Online Art Show is both a benefit for the participating artists and the OCCA. All works are for sale and transactions will be handled through OCCA.
The Oregon Coast Online Art Show was organized remotely. Following a call for submissions, artists emailed photographs of their work and accompanying information to OCCA, which then created on online gallery space. Artists are limited to one artwork per person, though they may post an additional work if one sells.
Coastal art associations, such as the Pelican Bay Art Association and the Nestucca Valley Artisans, helped spread the word. Past VAC exhibition partners, such as the Sandgren PaintOut Project, the Watercolor Society of Oregon and the Blackfish Gallery, shared the call with their members. Coastal media outlets and KLCC radio presented the exhibit opportunity to readers and listeners across the state.
“The Visual Art Center in Newport has truly stepped up to the plate to help artists to continue to receive exposure and sales of their work,” said Sandy Roumagoux, a noted oil painter and former mayor of Newport. “This kind of innovation is truly appreciated.”
The 157 show participants represent 56 different towns and six U.S. states. Newport artists provided 26 submissions, the most of any one town, followed by Portland at 17. The Oregon Coast itself is represented by 101 artists, from nearly every town and hamlet on the map from Brookings to Astoria. Noted Oregon artists such as Roumagoux, Darren Orange of Astoria, Erik Sandgren of Portland, Henk Pander of Portland and Bets Cole of Elmira, among many others, contributed artwork
“Thank you for this opportunity to show in the online gallery. It is so important for artists to have an audience and the Newport Arts Center and Oregon Coast Council for the Arts are doing just that,” said contributing painter Bets Cole. “I am always fascinated by the variety of works that emerge from an area, so personal yet so connected. It will be a visual feast!”
The Oregon Coast Online Art Show will continue to accept submissions on a rolling basis through July 20. (Artists should email twebb@coastarts.org for show guidelines.) Art enthusiasts are encouraged to return frequently to the online gallery to review new work. The show is also being promoted through the Lincoln County School District as a summer distance-learning opportunity. Various online artist talks and gatherings are being scheduled.
In addition to the visual art, Randy McCoy, a singer-songwriter based in Yachats, shared his new original song and music video, “Our Time Alone Will Bring Us Together,” for gallery visitors to listen to while scrolling through the artwork.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
