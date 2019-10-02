Oregon State Credit Union held four free Shred Days in 2019 that served 1,944 cars and shredded more than 67,000 pounds of paper.
The events were held in Corvallis, Albany, Lincoln City and Keizer.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, shredding and recycling those 33-plus tons of paper saved more than 547 trees, 225,210 gallons of water, 106 cubic yards of landfill and more than 805 gallons of oil. It also prevented more than 1,930 cubic yards of pollutants from entering the atmosphere.
Participants in the event also made food and cash donations to the Linn-Benton and Marion-Polk food shares, as well as the Lincoln City Food Pantry. They donated a total of 3,454 pounds of food and $3,079 in cash.
The credit union, in partnership with Access Northwest, and in cooperation with local law enforcement, holds free Shred Days every year as a community service. Properly disposing of personal documents is one way for people to protect themselves from identity theft. The Federal Trade Commission recommends shredding sensitive documents such as charge receipts, old utility bills, copies of credit applications, insurance forms, physician statements, unused checks, bank statements and expired credit, debit and ATM cards.
Oregon State Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union open to anyone who lives or works in 24 counties in western and central Oregon. Additional information about Oregon State Credit Union is available at oregonstatecu.com.
