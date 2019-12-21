Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) members from across Oregon gathered at Salishan Resort last week for four days of leadership development, occupational safety training, officer elections and to discuss their public policy priorities for the coming year, as well as celebrate recent accomplishments.
Lincoln County Farm Bureau (LCFB) was recognized for meeting its annual membership enrollment goal in 2018.
“Being a grassroots, member-led organization, it’s important that we cultivate a strong membership base, so that we’re reflecting the realities of agriculture in our County and State,” Tim Miller, LCFB President said.
OFB represents nearly 7,000 farm and ranch families across the State. As a non-profit, non-partisan organization, its primary goals are to promote educational improvement, economic opportunity, and social advancement for its members and their communities.
More information about OFB programs and membership is at oregonfb.org.
