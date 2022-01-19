The Friends of Driftwood Public Library will present the literary series “Oregon Legacy” to the Lincoln County community on four Sunday afternoons in February 2022. The library is partnering with The Lincoln City Cultural Center for the series this year, and each author talk will take place at 4 p.m. beginning Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy 101.
The Cultural Center does require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from a clinic for attendance at its events. Masks are required as well.
The series opens Feb. 6 with a visit from Aiden Thomas. Thomas is a trans, Latinx, New York Times Bestselling Author with an Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Mills College. Originally, from Oakland, Calif., they now make their home in Portland.
Thomas is notorious for not being able to guess the endings of books and movies and organizes their bookshelves by color. Their first book, “Cemetery Boys,” was released in 2020 to huge acclaim, was nominated for a Bram Stoker award for best Young Adult Novel and made the long list for the National Book Award. It was included on numerous “best of” lists for that year, including those of the American Library Association, Publisher’s Weekly, and NPR. Their second book, “Lost in the Never Woods,” a re-working of Peter Pan, was released last year, and they will be publishing a third book, “The Sunbearer Trials,” in September 2022.
On Feb. 13, Allison Cobb will visit Lincoln City. Cobb is the author of four books: “Plastic: An Autobiography,” “Green-Wood,” “After We All Died,” and “Born2.” Cobb’s work has appeared in Best American Poetry, Denver Quarterly, Colorado Review, and many other journals. She was a finalist for the Oregon Book Award and National Poetry Series, has been a resident artist at Djerassi and Playa, and received fellowships from the Oregon Arts Commission, the Regional Arts and Culture Council, and the New York Foundation for the Arts.
Cobb works for Environmental Defense Fund and lives in Portland. Cobb’s obsession with a large plastic car part led her to explore the violence of our consume-and-dispose culture, including her own life as a child of Los Alamos, where the first atomic bombs were made. The journey exposed the interconnections among plastic waste, climate change, nuclear technologies, and racism. Using a series of interwoven narratives - from ancient Phoenicia to Alabama, “Plastic: An Autobiography” bears witness to our deepest entanglements and asks how humans continue on this planet.
Oregon Legacy continues on Feb. 20 with a visit from writer Eileen Garvin. Born and raised in eastern Washington, she now lives in Hood River. As a freelance writer she’s written about travel, recreation, conservation, and small businesses. Her essays have appeared with Medium, The Oregonian, PsychologyToday.com, and Creative Non-Fiction magazine. A few years ago, she purchased a package of Carniolan honeybees and entered the world of backyard beekeeping. Her interest in these fascinating pollinators led her to her first attempt at fiction. Her debut novel, “The Music of Bees,” was published in April 2021.
“The Music of Bees” was named a Good Morning America “Buzz Pick”, a Good Housekeeping book club pick, a People magazine “Best New Book”, an IndieNext pick, a Library Reads pick, a Christian Science Monitor pick, and named a “Most Anticipated Book of 2021” by BookRiot, Bookish, Nerd Daily, The Tempest, Midwestness, and others. She is also the author of a memoir, “How to Be a Sister: A Love Story with a Twist of Autism.”
The series finishes on Feb. 27 with a visit from Alexandra Mason. Mason is a true daughter of Oregon and, as a cap to her career as a Shakespeare scholar, has turned to Oregon history and landscapes to inspire both novels and poems. She will tell us about this on-going love affair grounded in place and read a few excerpts from her work in iconic publications like Oregon Stories, Groundwaters, The Oregonian, Thresholds, hipfish, Concord, and Tuesday. She is the author of two collections of poems, “Lost and Found” and “Poems Along the Way.” Her novel “The Lighthouse Ghost of Yaquina Bay” breathes new life into Lischen M. Miller’s 1899 tale of ghost Muriel Trevenard trapped in a lightkeeper’s house.
Mason presided over the reading series “Writers on the Edge” and was founder of the Northwest Poets’ Concord, a premier gathering of poets from Oregon and beyond. Mason continues to be intrigued by the Bard of Avon. Her “Shakespeare’s Money Talks” was released in December, and her novel “Shakespeare’s Pipe” is coming soon.
Twenty-eight years ago, Driftwood Public Library completed a move into a new facility at Lincoln Square in Lincoln City. To celebrate the library’s new home and to thank the community for all of its support during the transition, The Friends of Driftwood Public Library created a gift for the community. With little resources beyond the income from their occasional book sales, the Friends underwrote the first literary series ever presented in Lincoln County: Oregon Legacy. Each year they have renewed that sponsorship.
All Oregon Legacy presentations are free due to the generous support of The Friends and The D’Sands Condominium Motel, who provide free lodging for each of the visiting writers. In addition, this year’s program is made possible in part by a grant from Oregon Humanities (OH), a statewide nonprofit organization and an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, which funds OH's grant program. And of course, Lincoln City Cultural Center’s generous offer to host this year’s series is deeply appreciated. Each presentation begins at 4 p.m.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy 101, inside the historic DeLake School, across the street from The Seven Gables shopping area, and just south of Dutch Bros and The Artist’s Co-op Art Gallery. They are just north of the D’River Wayside.
