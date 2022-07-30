The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame & Museum postponed its induction ceremony until Oct. 9.

Originally scheduled for July 31 at Providence Park Key Bank Club, their air conditioning system has broken down and cannot be repaired until parts arrive from offshore.

