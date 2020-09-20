Oregon State Credit Union is donating $55,000 to help residents of Oregon recover and rebuild from this year’s devastating wildfires.
The credit union will donate $50,000 to United Way to provide relief to evacuees in Linn, Benton, Lincoln, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties; and another $5,000 to the Linn County Wildfire Victims Fund.
Blake Pang, president and CEO of United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties, said the United Way Wildfire Emergency Fund will provide flexible resources to non-profit organizations in the region working directly with those who have been impacted or displaced.
“United Way is proud to accept this generous gift from Oregon State Credit Union," Pang said. "Their incredible support of relief and recovery efforts stands as a testament to the culture of giving at the credit union and in the communities it serves.”
Oregon State Credit Union President/CEO Rick Hein said the donation is a reflection of the credit union’s social purpose.
“We’re committed to being a sustaining resource in the communities we serve and to helping evacuees rebuild their lives and communities,” said Hein.
Without contributions like this, many families would have nowhere to go, said Roger Nyquist, chair of the Linn County board of commissioners.
“The leadership displayed by Oregon State Credit Union, as well as other organizations and individuals, have generated the necessary resources for our community to help our neighbors in a time of great need. These funds will help victims of the wildfires in the canyon area as they relocate out of emergency shelters and into transitional lodging,” Nyquist said.
Hein added, “Our hearts are with the individuals and families whose lives and livelihoods have been devastated by these fires. This tragedy has unfolded within the heart of our member communities. We can’t close our eyes to the suffering of so many of our neighbors.”
Credit unions exist to serve their members’ financial needs, not provide a profit to third-party investors. They know their credit union will be there for them in bad times, as well as good. The same people-first philosophy is at the heart of why credit unions and their employees get involved in the local community through charitable and other worthwhile causes.
Oregon State Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in 24 western and central Oregon counties. Additional information about Oregon State Credit Union is available at oregonstatecu.com.
