Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is pleased to welcome orthopedic surgeons Craig Clark, MD, and Michael Van Anrooy, MD. They come to Samaritan through a partnership with Synergy Surgicalists, increasing access to quality orthopedic care in Lincoln County.
Drs. Clark and Van Anrooy are part of a team of three orthopedic surgeons who see patients at Samaritan Coastal Clinic and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, ensuring access to orthopedic care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Dr. Clark specializes in sports medicine and performs total joint replacement surgery of the knee and hip, arthroscopic surgery of the knee, shoulder and elbow and limited-incision carpal tunnel release surgery.
He earned a bachelor’s degree at Brigham Young University and a medical degree at University of Nevada School of Medicine. He completed residency training and an internship at Louisiana State University Medical Center.
Dr. Clark’s curiosity led him to become a surgeon and influences his approach to patient care.
“I enjoy learning how things work and how to fix them when they break,” he said. “Solving people’s problems starts with listening.”
Dr. Clark fell in love with the Pacific Northwest on previous travels. He chose Samaritan because he wanted to work for a non-profit organization, and he agrees with the mission of building healthier communities together. In his free time, Dr. Clark enjoys home remodeling and repair projects, travel, learning and athletics.
Dr. Van Anrooy specializes in total joint replacement surgery of the knee, hip and shoulder, reverse shoulder replacement and shoulder arthroscopy. He likes to help athletes recover from injury, and he encourages his patients to improve and maintain their health through physical activity.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College and a medical degree at Rush Medical College, where he also completed residency training and an internship.
Dr. Van Anrooy served in the U.S. Air Force before he founded and ran an orthopedic practice in Roseburg for 22 years. He has spent his career working in critical access hospitals that provide care to rural communities. In his free time, he enjoys outdoor activities, including paddleboard surfing.
Both surgeons are accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-557-6477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.