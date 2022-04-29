Otter Rock and Roll is a family event that includes a youth surf contest and beach cleanup presented by Newport Surfrider on International Surfing Day. This year's 12th annual event is on Saturday, June 11, at Otter Rock-Devil's Punchbowl State Park.
Surfers 18 and younger come from all over Oregon and beyond to surf with friends and family. There are three age groups for the girls and boys divisions. For the younger groms, there is a child with parent division. For beginners, there is a division in which a surfboard, wetsuit and a personal coach are provided. Contest registration is now open online at https://orr2022.eventbrite.com.
This is a big event and Surfrider needs lots of volunteer help to make it happen. For volunteer information and to sign up, go to https://volunteersignup.org/W7DPL
This is not just a surfing contest. ORR provides an opportunity to impart the importance of active stewardship of our shared beaches, waves and ocean to the next generation. Plus, it's a fun way to welcome summer.
None of this could happen without the generous support of ORR sponsors. Big thanks to this year's sponsors. They include the Beach Cleanup Sponsor: Pura Vida Surf Shop in Otter Rock.
Kahuna Level Sponsors include: Eon Graphics, Mo’s, Newport News Times, Quicksilver, Dakine, Xcel, O'Neill Wetsuits, Russo Surfboards, Murdy Surfboards and LeBoss Surfboards.
Surf Shop Sponsors include: Moment Surf Co, Lincoln City Surf Shop, Zuhg Life Surf Shop, Otter Rock Surf Shop, Ossies Surf Shop and South Beach Surf Shop
Grom Level Sponsors are: Samaritan Health Services, Cliffside Coffee and Sweets, Andrea K. Mace Realty, Cascade Coast Solar, Rainbow Sandals, Hyperflex, Sticky Bumps, Chowder Surf, FCS and Catch Surf.
For more information go to otterrockandroll.org
