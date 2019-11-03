At Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, many things have changed since it opened in 1968. One thing that never goes out of style is providing quality health care.
On Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hospital and clinic staff will showcase some of their recent accomplishments during the fun and informative Quality and Safety Fair. The community is invited.
“Out with the Old, In with the New” is the theme of this year’s annual event, emphasizing the all-new Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, which is preparing to open in February 2020. The fair will highlight individual department initiatives for improving hospital quality, safety and the patient experience, along with:
- Free flu shots for adults ages 18-64, while supplies last.
- Free flexibility screening offered by the hospital’s physical therapy staff.
- Visual display showing progress on our new hospital building.
- Chance to win a gift certificate to a local restaurant or a Stanley tool box.
- $5 meal during the cafeteria’s lunch and evening meal times (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.).
- Interactive safety display.
- Time Capsule photo booth.
Community members are invited to stop by anytime. The fair will be held in the hospital’s Education Conference Room and adjoining corridors, close to the building’s south entrance. Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is located at 3043 NE 28th St., Lincoln City.
For more information, call 541-994-3661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.