PERFORMANCE WILL BE at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, JUNE 30, AT THE NEWPORT PERFORMING ARTS CENTER. Tickets are $3 and are available at the PAC Box Office.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is thrilled to invite the community to a performance of “Twelfth Night” (abridged) featuring 14 young actors ages ranging from sixth grade to 12th grade. The performance is the culmination of two weeks of hard work, memorization and collaboration to bring this classic comedy to life on the Silverman Stage at the Newport Performing Arts Center.
Director Rod Molzahn shared, “’Twelfth Night’ is the show we were scheduled to do when the pandemic shut us down. It seemed right to come back with that show this year. It’s time.”
For those of us who aren’t recalling the plot of ‘Twelfth Night’ off the top of our heads, the short summary reads like a tale as old as time: Viola thinks her brother is dead. Her brother thinks that she is dead. Everyone thinks that she is her brother. Everyone thinks that her brother is her. Shenanigans ensue!
“I think ‘Twelfth Night’ is perhaps the best of the mistaken identity shows. Shakespeare does confusion better than any playwright,” Molzahn said.
“Twelfth Night,” or “What you Will” was written in 1601 for Queen Elizabeth I as a part of the Twelfth Night celebrations held around Christmas time. The play has inspired countless other plays, musicals, and films throughout history and is often considered one of Shakespeare greatest works.
It’s a particularly important time for young people to engage in the creative arts.
“We know young people have gone through a lot in the past year, so we have designed camps that will emphasize FUN, creativity and self-expression.” said OCCA Arts Education Manager, Sara Siggelkow.
Molzahn added, “Theatre asks a lot of its actors. These young people can learn about themselves and their potential. They can improve their focus and attention. They can learn that hard work and effort will create a thing of beauty and they can learn that art can be made by collaboration with the whole cast. Things that all of us need to remember.”
For tickets please come to the Newport Performing Arts Center Box Office. Hours are Tuesday – Friday from 10am-5pm. Tickets are $3.
About the Instructor: Rod Molzahn
Director Rod Molzahn has been bringing Will Shakespeare to life for audiences throughout the United States and Canada since 1986. He performs regularly in theatres, schools, universities, faires, and festivals. His CD recording of “A Visit with Will” has received Awards of Excellence for Writing and Creative Concept and for Characterization in the performance of Will Shakespeare from The Communicator Awards. Mr. Molzahn has been bringing his Shakespeare camp to Newport Performing Arts Center for 21 years.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s Central Coast.
