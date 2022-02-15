The Pacific Artists’ Co-op gallery, located in Lincoln City, features an exhibit of local jewelry artist, Katt Wamsley. A selection of one-of-a-kind jewelry is on display at the co-op galley during the month of February from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday.
Wamsley combines a lifetime love of stones and minerals with a creative vision and various metals to create one-of-a-kind wearable art. Using her hands, wire, stone and years of experience, she can create treasures that are both elegant and eclectic. This month’s exhibit includes pendants, earrings, and rings in her unique style. Her jewelry is made with various metals such as copper, sterling silver, and 14k gold fill, occasionally combing two metals together to provide a different look. In addition to the traditional February birthstone of amethyst, the collection includes smoky quartz, larimar, sunstone, labradorite as well as coastal favorites jaspers, agate, and carnelian, and others.
“I am really excited to share some updated Whale tail designs and a new Mermaid pendant. I think it might be one of the best pieces I’ve ever created,” Wamsley said.
In direct contrast to her childhood tom boy ways, Wamsley loves creating beautiful wearable art. As a self-taught artist, she prides herself on doing it her own way and following where the materials take her. She says watching someone find an item that speaks to them is hands down the best part of the job. Wamsley and her husband, Brian, relocated to the central Oregon coast in the summer of 2018 and found home in Newport. She has been sharing her jewelry with the coast under the name Starfinn Designs ever since. When not creating jewelry, she is an avid rockhound, loves photography, pottery, and enjoying the waves and whales.
The Pacific Artists’ Co-Op Gallery is located at 620 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Awarded Best of Lincoln City Gallery 2019 by the Newport News Times, the gallery is a group of about 25 artists of all mediums, providing a unique art experience. This coastal co-op provides a diverse selection of affordable art. In addition to daily operations, quarterly art receptions are held in coordination with The Beachstone and Chessman Galleries.
Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Wednesday, through February)
