On Thursday, July 28, in conjunction with the Animals in Nature/Art & Artifacts exhibition, the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center is hosting a free public program featuring Buck, Oregon’s first and only Conservation K-9. This family friendly program will be inside the maritime center’s Doerfler Family Theater and begins at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend; children must be accompanied by an adult. Some on-site parking is available.
K-9 Buck is a yellow Lab, and his official title is, Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9. Buck is the first, and only, wildlife detection K-9 in the state of Oregon. He and his handler, Senior Trooper
Josh Wolcott, work out of the Oregon State Police Springfield Area Command, but can be deployed anywhere in Oregon as needed to help solve Fish & Wildlife crimes. Buck and Senior Trooper Wolcott graduated in May 2019 from a specialized training academy in Indiana, where they trained alongside other Fish & Wildlife human and K-9 officers from around the US. Buck has been trained to do three specific tasks: area searches, human tracking, and wildlife detection. Buck has been trained to detect deer, elk, bear, turkey, waterfowl, and salmon. He is also trained to search for firearms, shell casings, and any other items with gunpowder residue. OSP’s Fish & Wildlife K-9 program is mostly funded by donations. Oregon Wildlife Foundation partnered with OSP to purchase Buck in November 2018. Oregon Wildlife Foundation is also sponsoring his training, equipment, and upkeep. OSP would like to thank Oregon Wildlife Foundation for their sponsorship and support of our Fish & Wildlife K-9 program. You can find out more about Oregon Wildlife Foundation’s support for OSP’s K-9 program or donate here: https://www.myowf.org/k9team.
K-9 Buck’s program is one of three special programs that will be held in conjunction the Maritime Center’s Animals in Nature/Art & Artifacts: “from the forest, air and sea” exhibition which runs through Oct. 9. The exhibition features the work of three noted northwest artists, Cascade Head artist Duncan Berry’s Gyotaku printing on wood panels, Salem artist Andy Kerr’s wildlife painting on wood panels and Lincoln City artist Nora Sherwood’s bird illustrations on paper. Also included in the exhibition are objects from the museum’s collection, taxidermy specimens including exquisite maritime birds, and a hands-on opportunity that includes wildlife pelts for kids of all ages, courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The artwork in the exhibition is available for sale; a portion of the proceeds benefit museum operations.
In addition to K-9 Buck, the following free special events will be held in conjunction with the Animals in Nature exhibit:
On Sunday, Aug. 21, 1-3 p.m. Art Talk: Discussion on how nature is used as inspiration for art. Join us as artists Duncan Berry and Nora Sherwood take to the Doerfler Family Theater stage and talk about how wildlife art inspires their work and the reasons why they focus on the subject.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 p.m. Skyler Gerrity, Assistant District Wildlife Biologist, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, will be at the PMHC to discuss, Living with black bears on the coast.
The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center (PMHC) is located on Newport’s Historic Bayfront, directly across the street from Port Dock 5; hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; children under 12, members of the Lincoln County Historical Society, the North American Reciprocal Museum Program (NARM), and active-duty Military get in for free. Family and group rates available. To take advantage of the free member benefit, memberships can be purchased and activated at the museum admissions counter the day of your visit. The PMHC is one of two historic properties governed by the Lincoln County Historical Society which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing Central Oregon Coast history. Please visit our website www.oregoncoasthistory.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Call 541-265-7509 or email director@oregoncoasthistory.org for more information.
