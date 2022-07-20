The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center is pleased to announce the Thursday, July 21, opening of its newest special exhibition, Animals in Nature/Art & Artifacts: “from the forest, air and sea.” The exhibition is in the Galley Gallery on the museum’s main floor and runs July 21-Oct. 9.
The exhibition features the work of three noted northwest artists, Cascade Head artist Duncan Berry’s Gyotaku printing on wood panels, Salem artist Andy Kerr’s wildlife painting on wood panels and Lincoln City artist Nora Sherwood’s bird illustrations on paper. Also included in the exhibition are objects from the museum’s collection, taxidermy specimens including exquisite maritime birds, and a hands-on opportunity that includes wildlife pelts and skulls for kids of all ages, courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The artwork in the exhibition is available for sale; a portion of the proceeds benefit museum operations.
A quote from Science Illustrator and Wildlife Artist, Nora Sherwood: “Intricate details and patterns found in nature are endlessly fascinating: I enjoy the challenge of portraying them on paper. I’m an avid birder, and I’m always excited to tell their stories through art.” Sherwood’s passion for her work is evident in the fine details found in her art. We are excited that we can showcase this extraordinary work alongside the equally amazing work of Duncan Berry and Andy Kerr in Lincoln County, stated LCHS Executive Director, Susan Tissot.
There are three free special events that will be held in conjunction with the Animals in Nature exhibit.
On Thursday, July 28, TIME TBA
Oregon State Police, Sr. Trooper Josh Wolcott and Buck the Conservation K-9 will be at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center to talk about Buck’s job as the first and only anti-poaching K-9. Buck is a four-year old yellow lab. He and Wolcott have been together since Buck started training in 2018. The public, including families with children, are encouraged to attend (children must be accompanied by an adult); admission is free.
On Sunday Aug. 21, 1-3 p.m. the PMHC has an Exhibit Art Talk: Discussion on how nature is used as inspiration for art. Join us as artists Duncan Berry and Nora Sherwood take to the Doerfler Family Theater stage and talk about how wildlife art inspires their work and the reasons why they focus on the subject. This panel discussion is free.
In September, Skyler Gerrity, assistant district wildlife biologist, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, will be at the PMHC to give a presentation on how to live peacefully with our local black bears. Date and time TBA.
The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center (PMHC) is located on Newport’s Historic Bayfront, directly across the street from Port Dock 5; hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; children under 12, members of the Lincoln County Historical Society, the North American Reciprocal Museum Program (NARM), and active-duty Military get in for free. Family and group rates available. To take advantage of the free member benefit, memberships can be purchased and activated at the museum admissions counter the day of your visit. The PMHC is one of two historic properties governed by the Lincoln County Historical Society which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing Central Oregon Coast history. Please visit our website www.oregoncoasthistory.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Call 541-265-7509 or email director@oregoncoasthistory.org for more information
