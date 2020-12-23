As winter settles into communities throughout the Northern Oregon Coast, ending a year that has brought challenges like no other, it’s the arts and humanities programs that continue to provide needed connection and healing.
Local organizations that deliver music and art for local communities have had to pivot during 2020 in ways never imagined. Many have moved to virtual programming to connect with families at home or found ways to provide in-person programs safely during the pandemic.
To support these programs' ongoing efforts, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $200,000 in new funding across the six states it serves to support the arts and humanities – along with continued needs by organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.
“Local programs like these are the heartbeat of our North Coast area, providing connection, education and tradition and helping to heal and strengthen our communities,” said Alisa Dunlap, regional business manager for the Northern Oregon Coast. “Pacific Power is honored to continue our support of these vital organizations, and we encourage others who have the means to support them as well, so their programming can continue long into the future.”
A total of 44 Foundation grants were given to non-profit organizations across Pacific Power’s service area, ranging between $1,000 and $5,500. The grants reflect the diversity of the communities Pacific Power serves, and the diverse needs of these communities during this time.
For the North Coast, the following grants were provided:
Siletz Bay Music Festival so they can continue to safely present their free concert series, bringing the healing power of music to the Lincoln City area during the pandemic;
City of Astoria Parks and Recreation to help them relocate and expand childcare services in order to provide vital childcare for families of healthcare workers, emergency personnel and other critical workers, so they can continue to do their work and support the community during the pandemic.
In all, more than $2.3 million has been prioritized in 2020 for organizations across the six states PacifiCorp serves, dedicated to helping communities with the greatest needs. Prioritization will continue through 2021 for grants that support needs around the COVID-19 pandemic and communities rebuilding in the aftermath of the Labor Day storm. The next grant cycle is now open through March 15; organizations may apply online here.
Pacific Power also recognizes the ongoing support needed by customers, especially with the arrival of cooler weather. Customer care staff are available by phone to walk through account options and plans to alleviate financial burdens during this time. They can be reached at 1-888-221-7070 around the clock. For tools to help manage energy use this season, visit www.pacificpower.net.
