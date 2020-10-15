With the more than 13,000 Lincoln County customers impacted by the historic Labor Day windstorm now fully restored, Pacific Power is committed to working shoulder to shoulder with community members to rebuild and help those with the greatest needs in the coming months.
“We know it’s going to be a long journey ahead to repair and rebuild and we are here for our communities,” said Alisa Dunlap, regional business manager for the northern coast. “There’s a lot to learn moving forward as we fully understand the impact of one of the biggest wind storms we’ve seen in our 110-year history. Our focus right now is to provide immediate support around basic needs and necessities, and we are committed to additional funding for frontline organizations serving those who are most impacted.”
In the past few weeks, Pacific Power has contributed $120,000 to regional efforts and local funds across Oregon and Northern California. In the Lincoln County area, these dollars have been put to good use to support Red Cross, United Way of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties and the Angels Anonymous Echo Mountain Fire Relief fund.
Pacific Power employees have also rolled up their sleeves to provide donations and volunteer their time to support the Lincoln City Community Distribution Center, which is providing clothing and toiletries for those in need. For customers in the process of rebuilding, Pacific Power is helping to install temporary power at properties free of charge.
In addition to these immediate actions, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm for Pacific Power, is prioritizing over $2 million to organizations across the six states it serves, dedicated to helping communities with the greatest needs this year. A new round of funding will be announced in the coming weeks. Organizations can also apply for funding to help the most at-risk members of our communities with masks, shields, food or other essential needs. The deadline for the next round of funding will close on December 15.
Rebuilding and planning for the future
To support long-term planning, Pacific Power is participating on Governor Brown's Wildfire Economic Recovery Council to evaluate Oregonians' economic and community needs as a result of the 2020 wildfire season. The council will work to help counties implement economic recovery solutions, bring together federal, state, and local resources to support communities impacted by wildfires.
“Protecting the communities we serve while providing safe, reliable power is our highest priority,” adds Dunlap. “This has never been truer than during the historic Labor Day wind storm our communities recently experienced. We will be here in the coming weeks and months as we continue to support our customers and continue investing in efforts that help our communities rebuild stronger.”
Pacific Power is planning for continued collaboration around Oregon’s system-wide response following the recent storm. This includes ongoing and active participation on Governor Brown’s Wildfire Response Council formed in January 2019. Two years ago, Pacific Power developed a comprehensive, multi-aspect, multi-state wildfire mitigation plan that invests several million dollars in hardening its system in fire high consequence areas and leveraging technology, such as weather monitoring stations, to improve situational awareness and operational capabilities. For more information about Wildfire Mitigation Planning efforts, visit www.PacificPower.net/wildfiresafety.
Customer care agents are available to help customers impacted by the storm. They can be reached at 1-888-221-7070 any time of day.
