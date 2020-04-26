The profession of a mortician can be very trying and tests every part of strength and endurance.
The one part of this career that makes it rewarding is comforting the families and seeing how ceremonies and funerals that are facilitated bring the bereaved together in a safe place where grief is recognized and acknowledged.
During these trying times, Pacific View Memorial Chapel has had to limit interactions with families, which seems so cold, distant and foreign. The bereaved already feel so isolated and alone in their grief. This new age of grieving doesn’t have a proper name to place on it yet hopefully it never will.
In the wake of the COVID-19, Pacific View Memorial Chapel has worked with the CDC, Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, Lincoln County Medical Examiner and Lincoln County Health Department to create safety guidelines that protect the families and employees who work there. Since March, Pacific View has begun implementing procedures to help families during this unfamiliar grieving process that has to be done at a physical distance.
Pacific View offers cremation and burial arrangements over the phone, email, fax, text, Facebook Messenger, Facetime and more.
“We are in very unfamiliar territory in the funeral industry," Guinevere Tolbert, manager for Pacific View Memorial Chapel, said. "We have always prided ourselves on giving options to families that make the transition from the moment of a death to the beginning of healing obtainable. Bringing together the bereaved is my profession, without that there is something missing in our society.”
To help the families who have lost a loved one at this time, Pacific View Memorial Chapel has begun offering live streamed funerals and graveside services at Pacific View Memorial Gardens so that families can virtually attend. On their website, they place obituaries with tribute walls that a loved one can share photos and videos on. There are online guestbooks for family and friends to leave sympathy notes for the bereaved.
Common Questions about Pacific View Memorial Chapels and Pacific View Memorial Gardens during COVID-19:
What types of funerals are available?
● Graveside or funeral services limited to 10 people following social distancing
● Memorials held at a later time
● Recorded or Live Streamed funeral services
Can I still make a pre-arrangement?
"Yes, we can set up an appointment to meet in person, over the phone, through email, or by fax."
Can I visit Pacific View Memorial Gardens?
"Yes, you can still come place flowers on graves and visit the scatter garden."
We heard about a funeral home selling cremation plans door-to-door. Is this Pacific View?
"We are not affiliated with this company and take the warnings of staying home and staying safe seriously. We are following the strict guidelines of our County, State and Federal governments."
How can I show my support to a family who has lost a loved one?
● Send cards or post condolences on the obituary page
● Send a donation to their chosen charity
● Plant a memorial tree in their name
● Send a sympathy gift
How can I get more information?
You can always call us at 541-994-4662, pacificviewmemorialchapel.com, or visit us on Facebook at Pacific View Memorial Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.