Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) is hosting a special concert at 5:30 p.m. June 25 in Regatta Park, at the Morgan Family Stage.
The Pan Wizards Steel Orchestra, a large and unique musical ensemble, is a 32-piece steel band from the Seattle area, the flagship ensemble of Steel Magic Northwest. This 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is founded and directed by internationally known steelpan specialist Gary Gibson. The concert is free and open to the public.
The Pan Wizards, recognized as one of the top high-school-level steel band groups in the U.S., will perform a widely varied repertoire of classical, pop, samba, salsa, calypso and soca music while on tour, including music by the Beatles, Lord Kitchener (of Trinidad), Georges Bizet, Earth Wind & Fire, and others. The program is generation neutral and family friendly.
The group is comprised of high school aged musicians in the Edmonds and Kent suburban regions of Seattle, most of whom have been playing the steelpan since fifth or sixth grade, while climbing the ladder of ranked bands that the organization provides.
“You’d have to travel several hours to find another group like ours, with bands large enough to sound orchestral while performing music of this artistic level,” Gibson said. “Those who witness a good, tight 30 plus piece steel orchestra don’t soon forget it.”
Their 2022 tour to Oregon revives a tour that the group had put together for June of 2020, until COVID-19 derailed their touring plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.