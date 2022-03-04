Parents of Black children are invited to join a free, virtual 15-week class series, Effective Black Parenting: Raising Proud, Confident and Healthy African American Children, which runs Tuesdays, March 17 through June 23.
From 5-7 p.m., participants will learn basic parenting skills from the history and perspective of African American culture. Skills are taught through African proverbs to show the relationship of parenting skills through the view and wisdom of African ancestors.
Effective Black Parenting supports families raising Black children or children of African descent, which includes bi/multiracial Black households, white parents or caregivers raising Black children such as foster care settings and adoptive families.
Topics will include:
· Effective family communication.
· Understand how parenting techniques are passed down from generation to generation.
· Create a structure for learning and positive self-esteem.
· Develop positive discipline techniques.
· And so much more.
Families in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties with children of any ages are invited to attend these free classes. Gift cards will be offered as incentive for class participation and iPads and hotspots are available for loan.
To register, call Pollywog at 541-497-4358. This class is co-sponsored by Parenting Success Network and Samaritan Health Services.
