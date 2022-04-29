Two new party games are joining the roster of activities at the Newport 60+ Activity Center.
Party Bridge Lunch Games are held in the lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays. Bring a brown bag lunch, play and learn from each other. This is a casual, fun bridge game, not competitive play or ACBL Contract Bridge.
Party Bingo begins Monday, May 2, and will be held from 2-4 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. This free activity is sponsored by South Beach Manor. Join and win some great prizes.
To register for these activities, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” In the catalog you may view a listing of additional trips, events, classes and educational presentations. For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR. Find the center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter
