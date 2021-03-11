We’ve all experienced amazing care from a doctor – perhaps one who spends extra time explaining a condition, one who is spot-on with a diagnosis, one who makes you feel extra cared for.
Whatever the reason, patients are invited to acknowledge their amazing Samaritan Health Services physicians in advance of National Doctors’ Day on March 30, by sending online notes of gratitude.
To share your thoughts and express appreciation, go to samhealth.org/HonorADoc. There, you can send a quick online note that will be delivered personally. Also, if you feel so inspired, you can make a special gift to your local hospital foundation, in your doctor’s name, that will be reinvested in local health care.
“We hope everyone shares this link with family, friends and neighbors so we can flood our doctors with notes of appreciation,” said Doug Boysen, President/CEO of Samaritan Health Services. “What a wonderful way to celebrate our doctors who have dedicated themselves to caring for our community – especially during the challenges of this past year.”
In the United States, National Doctors’ Day is held every year on March 30 to celebrate the contribution of physicians who serve our country by caring for its citizens. The first Doctors’ Day observance was held on March 30, 1933, in Winder, Georgia, with the mailing of greeting cards and placing flowers on graves of deceased doctors. In 1990, National Doctors’ Day was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
