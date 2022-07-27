After an abrupt COVID-19 shut-down, a cancelled concert series, a new artistic director, vaccination and mask mandates, constant re-evaluation of rehearsal protocols, and a new scheduled then re-scheduled concert series, choral music will once again fill the air on the Oregon Coast.

The Central Coast Chorale will present three performances of their concert Peace by Piece at three different venues: Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. at the Yachats Commons; Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. at the Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Lincoln City; and Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Newport.

