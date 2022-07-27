After an abrupt COVID-19 shut-down, a cancelled concert series, a new artistic director, vaccination and mask mandates, constant re-evaluation of rehearsal protocols, and a new scheduled then re-scheduled concert series, choral music will once again fill the air on the Oregon Coast.
The Central Coast Chorale will present three performances of their concert Peace by Piece at three different venues: Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. at the Yachats Commons; Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. at the Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Lincoln City; and Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Newport.
The theme “Affirming the cycle of life, death, grief, and healing with singing” should resonate with everyone at this time.
Artistic Director Rhodd Caldwell wanted to create something especially relevant to the current socio-political climate.
“As I was pondering a theme for this concert and going through our choral library,” said Caldwell, “I came upon a work entitled ‘Peace by Piece.’ The text of the song, set in a gospel vein, affirms that despite what seems to be an impossible task, the work of peacemaking is something that all of us can do every day. It’s all about the little choices we make that lead to both inner peace as well as peace in the greater world. That spoke volumes to me, given how all of our lives have been dramatically changed by COVID and, more recently, impacted by the tragic war in Ukraine. The theme grew from that work, and other appropriate literature fell into place very quickly.”
The chorale often has narration during their concerts, providing backstory on composers and the individual pieces.
“I’m very pleased to announce that Jason Holland, Executive Director of Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, will serve in that role for this event,” said Caldwell. The chorale will be accompanied by pianist Milo Graamans and guest percussionist Rick LaDoux.
In addition to the chorale, the new mixed ensemble Sound Waves will perform two pieces under the direction of Assistant Director Cameron Garner.
“Our musical selection for this concert will bring emotion and contemplation to every listener,” said Garner. “It will be a journey we are excited to share with you.”
Concert admission is by donation ($10 per person suggested). A 50/50 raffle will be held at the end of each concert.
“It’s been a long haul,” said Katrina Theodore, board vice president. “Like all the performing arts organizations, we’ve been working, researching, and waiting for the appropriate time to resume doing this thing we love. The uncertainty can be crippling, but we look at the numbers and take what precautions we can and move forward.”
To long-time chorale supporters, this group will look a bit different. At 35 singers the chorale is smaller than usual. Roughly half of the singers are new. Some familiar faces have withdrawn due to the uncertainty of COVID-19. All chorale personnel are fully vaccinated. Some singers choose to wear masks for additional protection. The chorale board reviewed several options and recommends the singers masks endorsed by the National Association of Teachers of Singing.
