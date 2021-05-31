Pelican Brewing Company was honored last week during the Australian International Beer Awards and The Oregon Beer Awards. The AIBA is considered the largest annual international beer competition in the world. This year the competition attracted 2,500 entries from more than 402 breweries in 21 countries. Additionally, Pelican Brewing’s flagship beer, Kiwanda Pre-Prohibition Cream Ale, was also honored with Silver in the Golden, Blonde, and Light Ales Category at the local favorite and fun OBA awards.
Pelican Brewing CompanyAIBA 2021 Honors:
Consistency of Excellence Trophy: Captain of the Coast
GOLD: Captain of the Coast
SILVER: Bird-Day Volume I
BRONZE:
Kiwanda Pre-Prohibition Cream Ale
Head Out Hefeweizen
Beak Breaker Double IPA
Mother of All Storms
Midnight Malt Cocoa Porter
Cape Crasher PNW India Pale Ale
Pelican Brewing Company OBA 2021 Honors:
SILVER: Kiwanda Pre-Prohibition Cream Ale
Pelican Brewing has competed in the AIBA since 2003 and has earned 161 awards, including five International Champion Brewery awards and back-to-back Grand Champion Beer honors in 2004 and 2005.
"We are thrilled to earn the Consistency of Excellence Trophy for Captain of the Coast and our additional medals among so many world-class breweries," said Darron Welch, founding brewmaster at Pelican Brewing Company. "Earning this award for consistency speaks to our commitment to brewing with purpose, passion, and attention to detail. Our team strives for consistency in flavor and processes in every beer we make, so this award is extra special for us."
This year’s OBA was held virtually for the first time and included 1,097 entries from 105 breweries across the state. Pelican Brewing and Welch continue to be one of the most decorated breweries in the Pacific Northwest, earning well over 450 medals since 1998.
About Pelican Brewing Company
Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now, 25 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards, including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous.
Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach, where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!
