Bill Nighy (“Love Actually”, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman,” “The Great Gatsby”) feature in the highly anticipated production of David Hare’s “Skylight,” directed by Stephen Daldry (“The Audience”).
On a bitterly cold London evening, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis (Carey Mulligan) receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant (Bill Nighy), a successful and charismatic restaurateur whose wife has recently died.
As the evening progresses, the two attempt to rekindle their once passionate relationship only to find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.
Playwright David Hare's skill lies in showing two people bound together by a shared memory of passion but divided by income and attitude. Some plays dissolve with time. David Hare's “Skylight” actually seems to have got richer since its premiere in 1995. It is not just because Stephen Daldry's revival is beautifully acted by Bill Nighy, Carey Mulligan and Matthew Beard: the piece was excellently done the first time. The real secret is that Hare's observation of opposing values is even more pertinent in a society based on grotesque inequality.
Hare's “Skylight” premiered at the National Theatre in London in 1995 before playing engagements in the West End and on Broadway the following year. “Skylight” is Hare's 11th Broadway production. His other works include Slag, The Great Exhibition, Brassneck (with Howard Brenton), Knuckle, Fanshen, Teeth 'n' Smiles, Plenty, A Map of the World, Pravda (with Howard Brenton), The Bay at Nice, The Secret Rapture, Racing Demon, Murmuring Judges, The Absence of War, Amy's View, The Blue Room (from Schnitzler), The Judas Kiss, Via Dolorosa, My Zinc Bed, The Breath of Life, The Permanent Way, Stuff Happens, The Vertical Hour, Gethsemane, Berlin Wall, The Power of Yes and South Downs.
Performance will be broadcast at the PAC at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22.
This presentation of “Skylight” is made possible with sponsorship from Porthole Players. Porthole Players ~ Fostering Creative and Performing Arts in Newport for over 40 years.
Newport Performing Arts Center is located at 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, OR 97365
Box Office is open Tuesdays – Friday from 10am – 5pm.
Adult - $20
Senior - $19
OCCA Member - $18
Student - $15
(Additional fees will be applied for online sales)
