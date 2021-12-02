Lincoln City Parks & Recreation will be hosting a special ‘Pet Photos with Santa Claws’ event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place. Children, families and pets are welcome to visit and take their own photo with Santa and Mrs. Claws.
Donations are accepted, as this is the kick-off fundraiser for the new dog park being planned for the east lawn of the community center. Total cost of dog park is estimated at $45 thousand. Opportunities will be available to purchase your own ‘dog bone’ commemorative signs for the new dog park. Come enjoy cookies, cocoa and a visit from the elves too.
For more information, visit www.lincolncity.org/departments/parks-recreation or visit the LCP&R Facebook page.
