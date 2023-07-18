Siletz-based ceramic and mixed media artist, Paula Teplitz, will open her new exhibit -- In *Animate* Objects at the Newport Visual Arts Center Aug. 4.The show will run through Sept. 30, in the Upstairs Gallery.

The exhibit features a wide range of work, including sculpture, hand-built utilitarian ware ceramics, paper mâché, carving, glazing, mixed media, and more. Heavily influenced by her travels to Europe, Africa, Japan, and Mexico, Teplitz's pieces commonly depict animals and humans, and her materials are often repurposed.

