Siletz-based ceramic and mixed media artist, Paula Teplitz, will open her new exhibit -- In *Animate* Objects at the Newport Visual Arts Center Aug. 4.The show will run through Sept. 30, in the Upstairs Gallery.
The exhibit features a wide range of work, including sculpture, hand-built utilitarian ware ceramics, paper mâché, carving, glazing, mixed media, and more. Heavily influenced by her travels to Europe, Africa, Japan, and Mexico, Teplitz's pieces commonly depict animals and humans, and her materials are often repurposed.
"In addition to materials that are mined or extracted, I've made an effort to create with items that might otherwise be headed to the scrap heap," Teplitz said. "Every fastener, form, and material presents its own problem-solving challenge. Simple things can take many failures to finally get right. And while this is frustrating, it can be very rewarding in the end."
Born in Los Angeles, Teplitz studied Animal Science for two years before adjusting her major to Studio Art – eventually earning a BA from Sonoma St. College. She also studied at University of New Mexico, Albuquerque and with Phil Cornelius in Pasadena, California. Teplitz ultimately moved to the Pacific Northwest, where she has resided (in various locations) since 1990. Over the years she has evolved her own techniques, including various ways to include illustration on clay pieces. In addition to ceramics, she enjoys painting and gardening.
"Paula's work encapsulates her affinity for living things," Newport Visual Arts Center Director Chasse Davidson said. "The varied mediums showcase a wonderful reflection of her deep respect for life in its many forms, and her gentle aesthetic gracefully flows through whichever material she is working with."
An opening reception will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Wine and light refreshments will be served, live music will be provided by Ian Smith, and Tipletz will be on hand. To learn more, visit coastarts.org/events/teplitz/
Exhibits at Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC) are free to the public and can be viewed most Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 777 NW Beach Drive in Newport. However, please note that the VAC will be closed on Aug. 2 and 3 – to prepare for this exhibit – and will reopen to the public on Friday, August 4th when the opening reception begins at 5:00pm.
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization developing, promoting, and celebrating community arts on the Oregon Coast. Learn more at www.coastarts.org
The Newport Visual Arts Center was built by the City of Newport as a space for public art exhibition and art education programs. It is maintained by Oregon Coast Council for the Arts.
