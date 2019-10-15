During the Taft 7-12 football halftime on Oct. 11, future Tiger cheerleaders had the chance to show off what they learned at the K-6 cheer camp Oct. 9-10.
The cheer squad showed off their chants, stunts, tumbling and dance moves during the performance. Each performer and several Taft students sported pink during the ‘Pink Out’ game Friday night to bring awareness to finding a cure for breast cancer.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, throughout October, The News Guard has included a a pink ribbon, the international symbol of breast cancer awareness on the front page each.
The News Guard is a proud partner in the community, and we know the profound impact breast cancer has had on so many individuals and families within our region.
We hope the simple reminder on our front page will be part of helping raise awareness for this important issue and we have also compiled a list of foundations you can donate to, to help in the battle against cancer.
1. Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation
PHONE 503-435-6592
FAX 503-435-6591
OFFICE & MAILING ADDRESS
2700 SE Stratus Ave Ste A
McMinnville, OR 97128
2. Oregon Cancer Foundation
Email: info@oregoncancerfoundation.org
PHONE 541.632.3654
DONATION MAILING ADDRESS:
PO Box 11004, Eugene, Oregon 97440
3. Breast Cancer Research Foundation
WEBSITE: www.bcrf.org
PHONE: 1-866-346-3228
MAILING
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation
28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036
