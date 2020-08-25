Chinook Winds Casino Resort was loud and proud to welcome classic rides to town during the annual Surf City Classic Car Show and Sound Off event August 22-23.
The event offered food vendors, music, awards and of course, plenty of spiffy vehicles. Social distancing queues and masks were strongly encouraged.
Saturday was filled with car judging and Sunday was the Sound-Off that not only provided an entertaining show, but also raised money for the local charity Angels Anonymous.
See a short video from the event captured by local photographer Frank Cavezza here: https://youtu.be/kjEBgzBFHrA
