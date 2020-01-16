School Board.JPG

Zone 1 – Megan Cawley (left) and Zone 4 – Jenny Demaris (right).

 Courtesy Photo

On Jan. 14, the Lincoln County School Board of Directors received a small token of appreciation for their tireless efforts on behalf of the youth and families of Lincoln County.

Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray presented all of the members with a Certificate of Appreciation, they received goodie bags with items made by students and logos of their schools. Cupcakes and balloons added to the festive night at the regular board meeting at Yaquina View Elementary School in Newport. January is school board appreciation month.

School Board.JPG

Dr. Karen Gray presents a Certificate of Appreciation to our School Board for serving the youth and families of Lincoln County.

According to the school district, the Lincoln County school board is currently helping to develop a new strategic plan for the school district among other duties as elected officials.

School Board.JPG

Zone 2 – Liz Martin (Vice Chair) (right) and Zone 5 – Amanda Remund (Chair) (left).
School Board.JPG

Zone 3 – Ron Beck

The LCSD board consists of five board members:

Megan Cawley, Zone 1 – Lincoln City

Liz Martin, Vice-Chair, Zone 2 – Newport/Depoe Bay

Ron Beck, Zone 3 – Newport

Jenny Demaris, Zone 4 – Toledo/Siletz

Amanda Remund, Chair, Zone 5 – Waldport

