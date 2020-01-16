On Jan. 14, the Lincoln County School Board of Directors received a small token of appreciation for their tireless efforts on behalf of the youth and families of Lincoln County.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray presented all of the members with a Certificate of Appreciation, they received goodie bags with items made by students and logos of their schools. Cupcakes and balloons added to the festive night at the regular board meeting at Yaquina View Elementary School in Newport. January is school board appreciation month.
According to the school district, the Lincoln County school board is currently helping to develop a new strategic plan for the school district among other duties as elected officials.
The LCSD board consists of five board members:
Megan Cawley, Zone 1 – Lincoln City
Liz Martin, Vice-Chair, Zone 2 – Newport/Depoe Bay
Ron Beck, Zone 3 – Newport
Jenny Demaris, Zone 4 – Toledo/Siletz
Amanda Remund, Chair, Zone 5 – Waldport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.