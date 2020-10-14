Kindergarten and some high school Career Technical Education (CTE) students in Lincoln County were welcomed back to the classroom this week as the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) began its hybrid model of schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students back at school have been split into two cohorts for Monday/Thursday in person and Tuesday/Friday in person. Students continue their virtual classes on their off days, per LCSD’s hybrid model. If all goes well, LCSD plans to welcome grades 1-3 back as soon as possible.
Also this week, LCSD announced the start of the school athletic season.
LCSD will be taking advantage of the Oregon School Activities Association’s (OSAA) ‘Season One’ on Oct. 12 with strength and conditioning workouts led by coaches.
“As workouts progress, LCSD staff will continue to evaluate our ability to begin to utilize equipment, indoor spaces and possibly county competitions prior to ‘Season Two’ beginning in December,” LCSD Superintendent Karen Gray said. “Unlike the speed and agility training we had hoped to run this summer, Season One requires complete athletic clearance.”
Dr. Gray said to contact you school’s athletic office for more information.
