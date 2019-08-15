Mayor Dick Anderson handed out checks totaling $50,000 to local nonprofit agencies on Wednesday, August 14 in the Council Chambers.

Lincoln City recognizes the essential role of nonprofits in our community and thanks them for all they do.

The following nonprofits received funds:

Angels Anonymous

B’nai B’rith Camp

CASA

Episcopal Church of St. James Santiago’s Community Meal Program

Beachtown Charities Thrift and Gift

Family Promise of Lincoln County

Lincoln City Food Pantry

Lincoln City Warming Shelter

My Sisters’ Place

Neighbors For Kids

Bay Area Merchants Association

Oceana Family Literacy

Safe Families for Children

Shiloh the Gathering Place Ministries, Inc.

Business for Excellence in Youth

Meals on Wheels

North End Senior Solutions

RSVP Lincoln County

