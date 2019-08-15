Mayor Dick Anderson handed out checks totaling $50,000 to local nonprofit agencies on Wednesday, August 14 in the Council Chambers.
Lincoln City recognizes the essential role of nonprofits in our community and thanks them for all they do.
The following nonprofits received funds:
Angels Anonymous
B’nai B’rith Camp
CASA
Episcopal Church of St. James Santiago’s Community Meal Program
Beachtown Charities Thrift and Gift
Family Promise of Lincoln County
Lincoln City Food Pantry
Lincoln City Warming Shelter
My Sisters’ Place
Neighbors For Kids
Bay Area Merchants Association
Oceana Family Literacy
Safe Families for Children
Shiloh the Gathering Place Ministries, Inc.
Business for Excellence in Youth
Meals on Wheels
North End Senior Solutions
RSVP Lincoln County
