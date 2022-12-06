Necks were craning and eyebrows were raised over the past few weeks, as a shiny, stainless steel assemblage took shape on the lawn of the Lincoln City Cultural Center along Highway 101.
The creation comes from Portland and New York based artist Pete Beeman.
The creation arrived at the front lawn of the Cultural Center Nov. 16. The City of Lincoln City, on the recommendation of the Lincoln City Public Art Committee (PAC), using the city’s Percent for Art program, commissioned the piece.
Assisted by unseasonably dry and sunny weather, Beeman and his crew of two were able to complete the installation by the end of the day Saturday, Nov. 19. The official dedication ceremony is scheduled for early 2023.
Beeman’s work is the first public art installation of the planned Lincoln City Cultural Plaza, which will redevelop the 2.5 acres around the historic Delake School, now the Lincoln City Cultural Center, according to director and PAC Chair Niki Price.
The 2023 Plaza construction project will surround the Beeman sculpture with a pedestrian “node” with seating and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access. The site improvements will raise the base to the same elevation as the sculpture’s four “feet,” and future visitors will be able to reach and move the center circle, according to Price.
The piece also features a local touch: two custom, colorful glass inserts made by glass artist Kelly Howard and the Lincoln City Glass Studio team.
Price said the installation is the culmination of several years of work by the City of Lincoln City, and the council-appointed Public Art Committee. The process began in 2018, when the committee created a new Public Art Master Plan that featured a set of goals. Among them was the installation of a “monumental” work that would be engaging and delightful, in a highly visible and convenient public location.
In 2019, the committee recommended the site, the Lincoln City Cultural Center, and gave direction for the City to issue a Request for Proposals for an original commission. With help from city staff, including the official staff liaison Ed Dreistadt, members of the committee narrowed the field to four artists or artist teams. Those finalists presented their ideas and portfolios before a packed crowd at Lincoln City City Hall in February 2020. Committee members also solicited feedback from the public through online and paper surveys.
“In total, about 400 people weighed in on our selection of the artist, during the process in 2020,” Price said. "An overwhelming majority voted for the work of Pete Beeman. Our committee members felt the same, so the decision was easy. We felt confident that Pete understood the site and our community and was ready to create something fantastic.”
The News Guard reached out to Ed Dreistadt, who is also Explore Lincoln City Director, for insight into the artwork project.
The News Guard: We understand there is a dedication ceremony planned in January for the new large art piece just outside the Cultural Center. What time, day and where?
Ed Dreistadt: We’re working around Pete Beeman’s schedule right now. We want him there for the dedication and he needs to confirm another appointment in the region. We think it’ll be January 11th or 12th, but we need Pete to confirm. I’ll keep you posted.
The News Guard: Is the city looking at other areas to place additional artwork? If so where and what other type of artwork would be placed?
Dreistadt: Yes, and the Public Arts Committee is brainstorming and looking at options. One key consideration is how much money will be available after the installation of the Pete Beeman piece is completed. Niki Price is the Chairperson of the Public Arts Committee.
The News Guard: Why is this artwork project necessary and how does the city believe it will enhance the livability of Lincoln City?
Dreistadt: Here is a link to the Public Art Master Plan: https://www.lincolncity.org/home/showpublisheddocument/1070/637667843457671495
Page 7 has the mission of public art in Lincoln City:
Mission
The mission of the public art program is imbedded in City code 3.24.010: “The purpose of the percent for art program is to expand the experience of the city’s residents and visitors through public art of the highest quality in concept and execution. This will improve the quality of life in the city by allowing residents and visitors to view and interact with public art regularly in public spaces. It will instill a concern for beauty and good design in both the public and private sectors by setting high aesthetic standards. It will reflect and communicate the history, character, and values of the community and thereby create a sense of place.
The section that follows describes in more detail what public art is expected to accomplish and the criteria used for choosing new pieces of art.
The News Guard: Is the city paying for these artwork pieces, if so what is the budget and where does that money come from?
Dreistadt: The City has a Percent for Art fund. One half of one percent of qualifying city capital projects is dedicated to the purchase and maintenance of public art. From page 30 of the Public Art Master Plan:
5.3 Qualifying Projects
Lincoln City Municipal Code Section 3.24.020 defines the capital improvement projects eligible for the Percent for Art Program. Generally, if funding is not legally restricted for particular uses, the city will set aside one-half of one percent (.5%) of the total cost of a qualifying Project for purchasing and maintaining public art.
Following the adoption of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) by the City Council, each department with qualifying capital projects shall produce a summary sheet of Projects that qualify for funding under the Percent for Art Program. The summary sheet shall include the Project name and approximate dollar amount available for arts funding. The actual dollar amount shall be confirmed by staff from the participating department upon encumbering funds for construction of the project and shall be reported to the City Manager.
The News Guard: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Dreistadt: Like a great many other projects, the Pete Beeman installation (which does have a name, to be announced at the dedication) was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pete was understanding and patient as he worked with us in getting past frozen budgets and delays in things like pouring concrete footers as we came out of pandemic times. He also worked with Kelly Howard at the Lincoln City Glass Center to incorporate glass art into the piece. If you look at the very top of it, you’ll see fused glass created by Kelly.
It is also an interactive art piece. Most people don’t know it yet, but the stalks and ring are designed to sway if you push on the ring. It’s a bit difficult to do now because the grade underneath is lower than it will be once construction of the Cultural Center Plaza Project commences. A platform will also be incorporated underneath it. However, if you are tall enough right now, you can push against the ring and put it into motion.
We’re hoping it will be recognized as an iconic piece of the Plaza project, anchoring the southwest corner of the Plaza, inviting people to pull in from Highway 101 to take a look and get to know our town.
