There were plenty of tricks and treats going on at Lakeview Senior Living in Lincoln City as they wrapped up their annual Scarecrow Contest this week.
Teams were invited to put up their very own scarecrows on the Lakeview campus the past few weeks. These teams were represented by a business, organization, family, or a group of friends.
“The goal was to have fun and bring some smiles and that goal has been achieved!” Joy Wilson, Lakeview Community Relations Director said. “Our residents, staff members, and neighbors have really enjoyed the scarecrows and we've had several vehicles drive through and lots of folks walk through. Everyone has taken photos, smiled, laughed and very much enjoyed your scarecrows.”
The contest featured three guest judges; Representative David Gomberg, Jeanne Sprague, Director of Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, and Lori Arce-Torres, Executive Director of the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce.
First prize went to Julio Reyes and His Flying Aces for The Ballerina. The judges not only liked the idea, creativity and kinetic element, but felt that the tutu (made from adult briefs) really captured the spirit of our campus, Wilson noted.
Second prize went to Cassandra Nair and crew from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for their Zoom Scarecrow. It made the judges laugh and they felt the scarecrow really captured the spirit of our times.
Third prize was given to Leslie James and the team from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for their One in a Minion Scarecrow. Creativity and attention to detail earned the judges favor.
Other participants included:
- George C. Leber Chapter, Marine Corps League
-Aging Wisely with Heartfelt Hands
-Adeo In Home Care
-Lakeview Management Team
-Richard and Joy Wilson
-Deja Freddie and Alina Button
Prizes were given in the form of VISA gift cards. First prize received $150, second prize was $95 and third prize is $75. Lakeview Senior Living continued to decorate their campus this week and put out collection barrels at their front door to collect food for the Lincoln City Food Pantry.
