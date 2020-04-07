It could be a Kodak moment tonight as a new Super Moon, called the Pink Moon, graces the sky.
In a Tweet, Cambridge University said it will be the biggest and brightest Super Moon of 2020.
"If you've got binoculars you'll be able to see the Apollo 11 landing site," the Tweet reads.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the name "Pink Moon" comes from the bloom of ground phlox, a pink flower common in North America.
If you snap a photo of the super moon over Lincoln County, send it to newsguardeditor@countrymedia.net and we will share your photo with our viewers.
Other 2020 Super Moons
Full Flower Moon on May 7
Full Strawberry Moon on June 5
Full Buck Moon on July 5
Full Sturgeon Moon on Aug. 3
Full Corn Moon on Sept. 2
Full Harvest Moon on Oct. 1
Full Hunters Moon on Oct. 31
Full Beaver Moon on Nov. 30
Full Cold Moon on Dec. 29
