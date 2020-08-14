A heat wave is coming this weekend and temperatures could soar to above 90. As temperatures increase, so do heat-related illnesses.
Lincoln County Public Health suggests ways people can get ready for the heat and stay healthy.
“People may not realize that heat-related illnesses can be deadly,” said Rebecca Austen, Health Department Director. “So, extremely hot temperatures should not be taken lightly.”
Follow the forecast if you haven’t been. Look at both the temperature and the heat index. The heat index gives you the temperature the body feels when heat and humidity combine. Knowing the forecast will help you plan your activities. The heat tends to be at its highest in the afternoon. Look at rescheduling activities to cooler parts of the day and week. Another choice is to move activities to an air-conditioned space.
Many Oregonians don’t have air conditioning. If they have it, often it’s a window unit that needs installing. Install your air conditioner now, if you have one. If you don’t have a unit, plan to access air-conditioning in other ways. You can do this by visiting libraries, shopping centers and theaters.
Stay cool by planning your meals. During extreme heat, stoves, grills and other cooking devices can heat you and your home up. To avoid this, plan to cook meals ahead of time that can be served cold. You can also plan meals, like large salads, that don’t need to be cooked. Make sure you have extra non-alcoholic, low sugar drinks around too. Water is best, but have options on hand if it will help you, your family and visitors drink more fluids.
Know whom you will need to check on during extreme heat. Anyone can get heat-related illnesses. People who are very young, elderly, overweight or have medical conditions are at higher risk, as are athletes or those who work outdoors. Start setting aside time to check in on neighbors and family members.
Plan for your pets too! Animals can also suffer heat-related illness. Plan to keep them cool as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.