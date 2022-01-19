The Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board gave a presentation during the Lincoln City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 10, on the planning, construction and funding for Taft Park. The park would be located at the site of the former Taft Elementary School, located on SE 50th Street.
David Jamieson, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board chair, said Lincoln City has 7 miles of beaches. The city also has a community center, open spaces, Devils Lake, campgrounds and more. The community center hosts swim meets and other events in the gym.
“We’d like the Taft sports complex to be a part of that,” Jamieson said. “I see this Taft Sports Complex, or Taft Park, as truly a competitive advantage for Lincoln City.”
Jamieson said sports and recreation are an economic driver for sports and recreation tourism and also drives supporting business development and Taft Park could be a part of that. There could be a competitive soccer field, a practice field, a multi-purpose covered area for sports such as pickleball and tennis, a playground, and restrooms. There are 61 public parking spots, Jamieson added.
Board member Jane Mulholland said the city of Lincoln City embraces tourism, but it is important to focus on the needs of the residents. There is no neighborhood park south of Devils Lake and east of Hwy 101, she said.
“Tourism and serving our residents, those go hand in hand,” Mulholland said. “They are the two priorities that we have in our city.”
The council has already shown their investment through the purchase of the property, Mulholland said. The completion of Taft Park will provide service for the children of the community.
“There’s already an investment that has been made,” Jamieson said. “That’s $538,000 for environmental assessment and land acquisition.”
Approximately $90,000 has been committed for a landscape architect, a planning survey and more.
Jamieson added this a million of dollars project which would require drainage and irrigation. There is $500,000 available from the estate for a multi-use covered court. An idea for funding is to issue municipal bonds for park development. The department has also been looking at grant funding.
The next step the board wishes the council to take is to form a workgroup or subcommittee on Taft Park, Jamieson said.
Councilor Rick Mark said a dog park was high on his list for the Taft Park. Board member Jane Mulholland said the board is aware of the desire for a dog park and has listed a small and large dog park in the project.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeanne Sprague said the board hopes to have a finished conceptual plan in the next few months and present it to the council.
