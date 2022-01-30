The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is excited to announce its first series of ceramics-based youth-art classes at the Newport Visual Arts Center, utilizing its newly redeveloped clay studio. The “Play with Clay” will run from 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 16 through March 9 at the VAC (777 NW Beach Dr.). The four-week class is geared toward students in grades 6-8.
In the “Play with Clay” series, students will first learn about clay and then make pinch pots. They will then continue to explore working with clay slabs and create objects such as tiles, masks or frames. From there, the students will add color to their works with glazes and then discover the magic of their works emerging from a kiln. The classes are progressive and students need to attend all four classes.
Registration for the series is $45 though scholarships are available. Class size is limited to six students per class. Newport artist Eileen Hearne will serve as the ceramics instructor.
The Newport Visual Arts Center’s newly redesigned ceramics studio has been made possible in part through contributions from the Oregon Community Foundation, the City of Newport and the Coastal Arts Guild. Ceramic artists Chasse Davidson, Liz Fox and Kristy Lombard serve the studio in advisory roles.
All OCCA instructors, volunteers and staff are required to be vaccinated. All students and staff will be required to wear a mask when indoors unless eating or drinking during which time they will be remain 6 feet apart.
To register, contact OCCA’s educational manager Sara Siggelkow at ssiggelkow@coastarts.org or 541-574-3364, or visit https://coastarts.org/visual-arts-center/education/
“We are thrilled to offer the VAC’s this initial series of ceramics classes for youth,” says OCCA VAC Director Tom Webb. “This will be the first step in offering clay classes for both youth and adults.”
Interested participants are encouraged to contact the VAC and ask to be included on the email list for clay studio classes.
