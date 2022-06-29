Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) is hosting a beach cleanup at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the NW 15th Street beach access.
The Fourth of July holiday represents the most significant single-day contribution of litter and marine debris on Oregon's beaches – often with increased litter and debris in the days leading up to and following the holiday. Debris from fireworks and holiday celebrations poses significant ingestion and entanglement risks for marine life. Parks and recreation remain committed to keeping our beaches clean for all to enjoy safely.
This year, beach goers will find 12 painted barrels on the sand from July 1-6 making it even easier to keep the beach clean. LCP&R partnered with Lincoln Co. Solid Waste District, Surfrider Foundation, North Lincoln Sanitary, Oregon State Parks and local volunteer artists for the project.
Beach cleanup sites also include three Roads End beach accesses, D-River and the SW 51st beach access, hosted by REIA, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, Explore Lincoln City, Audubon Society of Lincoln City, and Lincoln City Rotary Club.
To register visit https://x.gldn.io/Surfrider_Newport_Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.