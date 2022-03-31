The 60 + Activity Center will be hosting an educational presentation on advance directives and powers of attorney from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Stacey Mealer, the presenter, is a lawyer who specializes in wills, trusts, estates, advance directives and powers of attorney. She regularly donates her time at the activity center.
An advance healthcare directive, also known as living will, personal directive, medical directive or advance decision, is a legal document in which a person specifies what actions should be taken for their health if they are no longer able to make decisions for themselves because of illness or incapacity. In the United States, it has a legal status in itself, whereas in some countries it is legally persuasive with being a legal document.
A power of attorney is the most commonly used document granting financial authority to another person. A power of attorney gives someone else, called an agent, the right to make financial decisions about the matters specified in the document.
To register for this informative presentation, go online: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” There, you may view a listing of additional classes, presentations and events. For more information, stop by the office located at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR, or call 541-265-9617.
Find the center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter.
