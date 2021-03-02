Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) recently announced that Project Turnkey is gaining momentum with three additional grants awarded to properties in Corvallis, Eugene and Lincoln City.
Northwest Coastal Housing (NWCH) in Lincoln City is a Project Turnkey grant awardee, slated to receive $3.348 million in state funds to purchase a 42-room hotel along Highway 101 in Lincoln City, Oregon. Priority will be given to community members displaced by the Echo Mountain Complex Fire.
“This is wonderful news for survivors of the Echo Mountain Fire,” Claire Hall, Board of County Commissioners for Lincoln County and Chair of Oregon Housing Stability Council, said. “North Lincoln County’s critical housing shortage was exacerbated by the fire. Too many individuals and families are still living in their vehicles, are doubled up with friends or relatives, or in other unstable situations. This will give them a safe, long-term place to work on rebuilding their homes and their lives.”
Located at 1014 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367, NWCH anticipates the new “Phoenix Rising NW” to be in use beginning in March 2021.
“We at Northwest Coastal Housing are so grateful for this opportunity to help our neighbors impacted by the wildfires, COVID and other crisis by providing temporary lodging complete with service navigation. Our goal is to ease the trauma, provide our occupants with lodging, help them to stabilize and breathe,” stated Sheila Stiley, Executive Director of Northwest Coastal Housing. “Our agency was established to advocate for and support community efforts addressing housing needs.
“This is an unconventional and innovative way of accomplishing just that, which seems to be a growing trend when responding to crisis, and we could not have succeeded without overwhelming support from our partners.”
Earlier this month OCF announced the first Project Turnkey grant of $4.2 million in state funds for Options for Helping Residents of Ashland (OHRA) to purchase and transform an Ashland motel. The new OHRA Center anticipates beginning to safely house community members negatively impacted by wildfires and COVID-19 pandemic beginning in March 2021.
“Now that the application window has closed, the Project Turnkey Advisory Committee is doubling down on efforts to review and move highly-qualified applicants through the due diligence process,” said Megan Loeb, Program Officer, Oregon Community Foundation. “We have a strong pipeline of nearly 30 applicants and are excited to see more projects awarded in the weeks ahead.”
When funds became available from the state for this project, OCF convened a diverse statewide advisory committee to create an equitable review process of all applicants. Working with urgency, and with counsel from real estate development experts, the selection committee has condensed a complicated real estate transaction into a 6-8-week process.
“The scale of this humanitarian crises for unsheltered Oregonians is enormous,” said Dr. Ernesto Fonseca, CEO, Hacienda CDC and Project Turnkey Advisory Committee Member. “Project Turnkey is one innovative and cost-effective solution that brings affordable housing in record time to people in critical need.”
OCF has been studying root causes of Oregon’s dual crisis of homelessness and affordable housing for two years, beginning with research commissioned from ECONorthwest, “Homelessness in Oregon” which provided statewide analysis of the disproportionately large homeless population in Oregon.
